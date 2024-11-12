Modi meets Russian deputy PM to boost bilateral ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met with Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov and expressed his satisfaction with the ongoing progress in strengthening the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. The two leaders discussed enhancing cooperation across various sectors, including trade, energy, economics, and connectivity.

Sharing his thoughts on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi welcomed the joint efforts by both countries in implementing decisions made during his recent meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The discussions also highlighted the importance of continued collaboration to foster deeper ties between the two nations.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) issued a statement, noting that PM Modi appreciated the sustained efforts to implement the outcomes of his visits and meetings with President Putin. He also extended warm greetings to President Putin and emphasized the continued exchanges between the two leaders.

On Tuesday, Manturov will join external affairs minister S. Jaishankar for the 25th Session of the Intergovernmental Russian-Indian Commission on trade, economic, scientific, technical, and cultural cooperation. This session will focus on the progress of bilateral initiatives and explore new areas for collaboration. Manturov is expected to hold additional meetings with Indian leaders during his visit.