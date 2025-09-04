Modi May Skip UN Meet Over Tariff

New Delhi: Amid the downturn in bilateral ties over trade tensions, there are indications that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may not travel to the US to attend the UN General Assembly session in New York towards the end of this month.

In such a scenario, external affairs minister S. Jaishankar is expected to lead the Indian delegation. US President Donald Trump, meanwhile, has hinted that he could take even more tariff action against India in the future, under a “second or third phase” for buying Russian oil. He was quoted as telling the US media, “Would you say that putting secondary sanctions on India, the largest purchaser outside China... Would you say there was no action? That costs hundreds of billions of dollars to Russia…you call that no action? Then I have not done Phase 2 yet or Phase 3... Two weeks ago, I said if India buys, India has got big problems and that's what happens.” Early on Wednesday, Mr Trump was asked by reporters whether the 50 per cent tariffs on India will be reduced, to which he said that while the US “gets along well with India”, Indian tariffs are too high on American goods and “whatever they make pours” into the US. Mr Trump referred to the example of alleged high Indian tariffs on Harley Davidson motorbikes, following which the American company, according to him, had to open a plant in India to escape tariffs.

