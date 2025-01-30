Modi Leads tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on death anniversary at Raj Ghat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 77th death anniversary at Raj Ghat in New Delhi. Modi, who often hails Gandhi as the Father of the Nation, attended a solemn prayer ceremony where he offered flowers at the memorial site. The PM reflected on Gandhi’s lasting influence, describing his ideals of non-violence, truth, and justice as guiding principles for India’s development.

In a heartfelt message shared on social media, Modi wrote, "Tributes to Pujya Bapu on his Punya Tithi. His ideals motivate us to build a developed India. I also pay tributes to all those martyred for our nation and recall their service and sacrifices." The prime minister's tribute emphasized the relevance of Gandhi’s values in contemporary India, especially in the context of nation-building and the pursuit of peace.

Several prominent leaders followed suit, paying homage at Raj Ghat. President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge were among the dignitaries who participated in the ceremony. Each of them reflected on the profound impact Gandhi had on India's independence movement and his global legacy in the fight for non-violent civil rights.

January 30, also observed as Martyrs' Day, commemorates the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi in 1948. The day is marked by various events and ceremonies across the nation, honoring his memory and his pivotal role in shaping India's freedom struggle. In New Delhi, the National Archives of India and the National Gandhi Museum launched a special exhibition titled Journey of the Mahatma: Through His Own Documents. The exhibition showcases rare photographs, letters, and documents, offering a glimpse into Gandhi’s life and his leadership during India’s independence movement.

The tributes extended to Gandhi also underline the continued relevance of his teachings. Gandhi’s principles of truth, non-violence, and peaceful resistance have inspired numerous global movements for civil rights and social justice. As India pays homage to its founding father, leaders and citizens alike reflect on his teachings as an enduring source of moral guidance for the nation.

Across the country, citizens observed moments of silence, and schools and educational institutions held discussions on Gandhi’s life and legacy, ensuring his ideals remain integral to the collective memory of the nation.