Modi Lauds India’s Progress in the Fight Against Tuberculosis

New Delhi: In a significant acknowledgment of India’s efforts to eradicate tuberculosis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the nation’s achievements in reducing TB incidence.

He responded to a post by Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda that acknowledges the recognition of India’s remarkable progress, by the World Health Organisation, in reducing tuberculosis by 17.7 per cent from 2015 to 2023.

In a tweet posted on X, the Prime Minister said, “Commendable progress! The decline in TB incidence is an outcome of India’s dedicated and innovative efforts. Through a collective spirit, we will keep working towards a TB-free India.”