Modi Interacts with students on nutrition, exam pressure in Pariksha Pe Charcha

New Delhi:�Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with students on a host of issues such as nutrition, mastering pressure and leadership as the eighth edition of his annual 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' was broadcast on Monday.Modi told students 'gyan' (knowledge) and examinations are two different things. One should not view exams as be-all and end-all in life, he added.

#ParikshaPeCharcha 2025: #PMModi discusses pressure and challenges faced by students during exams and how to tackle those problems. pic.twitter.com/dRxHYCscRA — Deccan Chronicle (@DeccanChronicle) February 10, 2025

In a lively interaction with students drawn from states and UTs from across the country, the prime minister said students should not be confined and allowed to explore their passions. He asked students to use their time in a planned way for its effective management.