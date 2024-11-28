Modi: Indian culture resonates globally

New Delhi:�Indian culture resonates globally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday as he shared a montage of performances of Indian cultural practices in various countries visited by him.Modi's visits abroad are often marked by presentations of traditional Indian cultural practices.

Indian culture resonates globally! Wherever I go, I see immense enthusiasm towards our history and culture, which is extremely gladdening. Here is a glimpse… pic.twitter.com/IXmOCYgYgW

"Indian culture resonates globally! Wherever I go, I see immense enthusiasm towards our history and culture, which is extremely gladdening," he said in a post on X.

The collage showed people singing Vande Mataram in Austria, and performing Garba in Poland and Moscow (Russia), Dholida in Kazan (Russia), Dandiya Raas in Bhutan, Bharatanatyam in Singapore and Ramayana in Laos and Brazil, among other similar events.

It also had artistes in Bhutan singing a folksy song mentioning the prime minister.�