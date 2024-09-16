Modi: India Is Best Bet for 21st Century World

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India is placed in a unique position on the global stage, calling the country the "best bet for the 21st century" due to its diversity, capacity, and potential. Speaking at the 4th Global Renewable Energy Investors Meet and Expo (RE-INVEST 2024) in Gandhinagar, Modi hailed India's solar revolution as a landmark in global history, predicting it will be remembered in “golden letters” when the story of the 21st century is written.

In addition to his remarks on renewable energy, the Prime Minister used the platform to criticise Opposition leaders, specifically responding to recent statements made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his US tour. Without naming names, Modi accused some Opposition figures of trying to divide the nation for political gain. "Those filled with negativity are targeting India's unity and integrity, and leaving no chance to defame India and Gujarat," he said, emphasising that despite Opposition attacks, his government remains focused on its development agenda.

Earlier in the day, Modi inaugurated a series of major projects in Ahmedabad, including the Bhuj-Ahmedabad Namo Bharat Rapid Rail, India's first Vande Bharat metro service, and five new Vande Bharat express trains. The total investment for these initiatives amounts to Rs 8,000 crore.

During his speech, the Prime Minister pointed out that some political figures have "crossed any limit for appeasement politics" and criticised Congress for its alliance with the National Conference, alleging that the party seeks to restore Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir. "They want to bring back two Constitutions and two laws in J&K," he claimed, drawing attention to the Congress' stance on the union territory.

In his Gandhinagar address, Modi also reflected on his government's first 100 days of its third term, pointing out the rapid progress in infrastructure and social welfare. He highlighted key initiatives like the construction of seven crore houses, approval of new industrial cities, expansion of high-speed road corridors, and the launch of 15 new Vande Bharat trains. Additionally, he underscored the government's commitment to research, with the establishment of a Rs 1 trillion research fund.

The Prime Minister also focused on India's leadership in the green energy sector, announcing a Rs 7,000 crore viability gap funding scheme for offshore wind energy projects and an ambitious plan to produce 31,000 MW of hydropower. He reiterated India's achievement of its Paris climate commitments nine years ahead of schedule and reaffirmed the nation's goal of generating 500 GW of renewable energy by 2030.

As part of his visit to Gujarat, Modi inaugurated phase II of the Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar Metro extension, waving the green flag to officially start the new route, and travelling on the metro from Gandhinagar's Sector 1 station to GIFT City.