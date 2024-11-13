Modi Inaugurates Rs 12,100 cr development projects in Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation for development projects worth Rs 12,100 crore in Darbhanga, Bihar, on Wednesday. Among the key projects was the construction of an AIIMS hospital in Darbhanga, marking the second such facility in the state after Patna.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi highlighted the government's efforts to improve healthcare access across India. "Earlier, people traveled to AIIMS Delhi for treatment. Now, new AIIMS hospitals are being established nationwide, with 24 operational AIIMS facilities today," he said.

In addition to healthcare, PM Modi focused on enhancing infrastructure, inaugurating several National Highway projects worth Rs 5,070 crore to improve connectivity in Bihar. These included the four-lane Galgalia-Araria section of NH-327E, which will connect Araria to West Bengal, offering an alternative route on the East-West Corridor (NH-27).

The PM also laid the foundation for eight major National Highway projects, such as the two-lane road from Ramnagar to Rosera and the Bihar-West Bengal border to Manihari section of NH-131A. Other notable projects include the Hajipur-Bachhwara route, Raniganj Bypass on NH-327E, and multiple bypasses on NH-333A.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Union Ministers Chirag Paswan and Jitan Ram Manjhi attended the event.