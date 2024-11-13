Modi inaugurates Jan Aushadhi Kendra at Kolkata Metro station

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated a 'Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Kendra' at Netaji Metro station (Kudghat) on the Dakshineshwar-New Garia section (Blue Line) here through video conferencing.

Modi inaugurated 18 such 'Jan Aushadhi Kendras' at different stations of Indian Railways from Darbhanga in Bihar as part of a programme to realise the vision of a 'Swastha Bharat, Vikshit Bharat' (Healthy India, Developed India).

The newly inaugurated kendra at Netaji Metro station is the second such centre in West Bengal, with the first one inaugurated in Malda a few days earlier, according to a statement from Metro Railway Kolkata.

In his address, Modi said, "The Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Kendra will help people access medicines at a cheaper rate and save money."

Kolkata Metro Railway general manager P. Uday Kumar Reddy and senior officers, along with staff and commuters, were present at the function held at Netaji Metro station, the statement said.

Reddy highlighted that the kendra at Netaji Metro station would offer generic medicines at affordable prices to address essential healthcare needs.

"Medicines will be available here at 50 to 90 per cent less than the prices of branded medicines in the open market," he said.

He urged everyone to "purchase medicines from this outlet and help popularise the kendra."�