Modi holds talks with Kuwaiti Emir to boost India-Kuwait relations

Kuwait:�Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held extensive talks with Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah with a focus on imparting new momentum to India-Kuwait relations, especially in areas of trade, investment and energy.Modi arrived here on Saturday on a two-day trip, the first to this Gulf nation by an Indian prime minister in 43 years.

Met Indian workers at the Mina Abdullah. Here are highlights of a very special and memorable interaction… pic.twitter.com/9tuIE67f6r — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 22, 2024

The prime minister is also meeting Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah.