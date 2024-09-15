Modi Hits Out at JMM Alliance in Jharkhand

�New Delhi/Jamshedpur:�Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Jharkhand’s ruling JMM, Congress and RJD alliance for patronising Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltration for vote bank politics. Terming the Congress as the “most dishonest and corrupt party” in the country and the JMM as the trainee of the “Congress school of corruption,” Mr Modi targeted the JMM-led government for refusing to acknowledge the infiltration problem even after the Jharkhand high court has ordered an independent panel to investigate the issue.

Asserting that the illegal migration has changed the demography of the Santhal Parganas and Kolhan regions of the state, Mr Modi claimed that the JMM is siding with the Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators. Illegal immigration and demographic change due to it is a major poll plank of the BJP in the tribal-dominated state.

Addressing the BJP 'Parivartan Maharally' at Gopal Maidan in Jamshedpur amidst heavy downpour, Mr Modi also raked up the “humiliation” of former chief minister Champai Soren by the JMM.

Earlier during the day, Mr Modi virtually launched various projects worth Rs 660 crores from Ranchi. He also virtually distributed sanction letters to 32,000 beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) and released the first instalment of Rs 32 crores for the construction of houses.

The Prime Minister also virtually handed over keys to 46,000 beneficiaries of PMAY-G across the country.

Due to the inclement weather conditions, Mr Modi’s roadshow in Jamshedpur had to be cancelled. He also had to reach Jamshedpur from Ranchi via road as his chopper could not fly due to the bad weather.

At the rally in Jamshedpur, Mr Modi said, “Jharkhand has three big enemies -- the JMM, RJD and the Congress. The RJD is still taking revenge on Jharkhand for its formation and the Congress outright despises Jharkhand. The Congress party ruled the country for decades, yet they never allowed the dalit, backward, and tribal communities to progress… Just a few days ago, the Jharkhand high court ordered an independent panel to investigate this infiltration. However, the JMM government refuses to acknowledge that infiltration is happening in Jharkhand. Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltration poses a significant threat in Santhal Pargana and Kolhan."

"In Santhal Pargana, the tribal population is decreasing at an alarming rate. The lands of the local people are being seized. Infiltrators are taking control of panchayats and the system and incidents of atrocities against daughters are rising. The truth is, the JMM is siding with these Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators,” said the PM, promising action against corruption and the corrupts under the incumbent regime.

The Prime Minister also cited steps taken by the Central government for the tribals, including the PM-Janman scheme, Janjatiya Gaurav Divas on Birsa Munda's birth anniversary, and 400 Eklavya residential schools, among others.

Upon reaching Ranchi earlier during the day, Mr Modi posted on X how he was welcomed in the traditional tribal ritual of "Karma Puja".

“This morning, when I reached Ranchi airport, a sister welcomed me with a ‘Jahva’, a sign of Karma Parv. In this festival, sisters pray for their brother’s well-being,” Mr Modi said. He also extended warm greetings to the people of Jharkhand on this Karma Parv. The Karma festival is celebrated by diverse groups of tribal populations, including, particularly in areas of Jharkhand and West Bengal.

“Efforts are being made to reach out to the tribes, who are still lagging, through the scheme. In a bid to provide houses, roads, electricity and education to such families, officers are reaching out to them. Such efforts are part of my commitment to 'Vikshit Jharkhand'. We will fulfill the dreams of Jharkhand,” said Mr Modi.

The Prime Minister also underlined that many significant steps have been taken to empower the poor, dalit, deprived and tribal families of the country since 2014.

Highlighting the rampant corruption in the state, Mr Modi said, “On one hand, the poor and the middle class living in the cities here sweat over every single rupee. On the other hand, hundreds of crores in cash are recovered from the residences of this government’s ministers and MPs and from their servants' hideouts. There are scams worth thousands of crores. Remember how mountains of cash were found in Jharkhand? That was your money." Mr Modi promised action against those involved in corruption and misgovernance under the current regime.�