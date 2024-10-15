 Top
Modi highlights Maritime Heritage Complex on LinkedIn post

15 Oct 2024
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday wrote a post on LinkedIn, elaborating on the advantages of developing a National Maritime Heritage Complex at Lothal in Gujarat.

The post is titled 'Let's focus on Tourism'. The Prime Minister posted on X: "Recently, the Union Cabinet took a very interesting decision - of developing a National Maritime Heritage Complex in Lothal. Such a concept will create new opportunities in the world of culture and tourism. India invites more participation in the culture and tourism sectors."


