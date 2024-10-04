Modi Highlights India’s Growth Potential at Kautilya Conclave

�New Delhi:�Exuding confidence in India’s growth trajectory in almost all sectors in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the trust in India today is of a different level, and the country is clearly at the sweet spot. The country is the fastest-growing major economy, and all global agencies project over seven per cent growth rate for India,” he said while speaking at the two-day event of 3rd Kautilya Economic Conclave, starting from October 4-6.

The Prime Minister also said that the Indian economy was undergoing a transformational change to sustain high growth and it would continue structural reforms to become a developed nation. “Jobs, skills, sustainable growth and continuing rapid expansion are the focus of Modi 3.0. The government has taken decisions involving investment worth Rs 15 lakh crore in the first three months of the third term of the NDA government,” he added.

“This conclave is being organised at a time when there is a war situation in two big regions of the world. Both these regions are very important for the global economy, especially energy security. Amid this big global uncertainty, we are here discussing ‘The Indian Era’, it shows that today the trust in India is of a different level,” Mr Modi said.

Listing his government’s achievements, Mr Modi said that the government has strengthened the banking system, rolled out GST, introduced the insolvency and bankruptcy code, opened up the mining and defence sector for private investment, further liberalised FDI and reduced compliance burden.

“Today, India’s focus is on critical technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and semiconductors and we are investing a lot in it. Due to the semiconductor mission, 1.5 trillion is being invested here. Soon, India's 5 semiconductor plants will start exporting Made-in-India chips into the world,” he said.

Claiming his government in the last 10 years, Mr Modi also said that India’s growth is inclusive and 250 million people have been pulled out of poverty. “Indian citizens have chosen the same government for the first time in 60 years. When people’s lives change, it gives them the confidence that the country is moving in the right direction,” PM Modi added.

Nearly 150 national and international academicians and policy makers have attended the event to discuss some of the most important issues confronting the Indian economy and economies of the global south.