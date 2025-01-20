Modi hails initiative by Assam villagers to tackle man-elephant conflict

Guwahati:�Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded an innovative way to tackle man-elephant conflict in Assam's Nagaon district by planting a particular type of grass to feed the jumbos and save crops.

From helping misguided people in Arunachal Pradesh, boosting women empowerment in Andaman and Nicobar Islands to serving society and protecting local culture in Lakshadweep, India is filled with several inspiring life journeys. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/avRnyANnBz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 19, 2025

The venture of the villagers in Nagaon was praised by Modi in his monthly Mann ki Baat broadcast. Sharing an audio clip featuring the 'Haathi Bandhu' (friends of the elephant) initiative on X, the prime minister said: An effort in Assam's Nagaon to reduce man-animal conflict has the power to motivate everyone.