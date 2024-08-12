Modi hails Indian contingent as Paris Olympics concludes

New Delhi: The Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the efforts put in by the Indian contingent as the Olympics 2024 held in Paris, France concluded today.

Calling the Indian athletes, heroes, Modi wished them luck for their future endeavours. The Prime Minister posted on X: "As the Paris #Olympics conclude, I appreciate the efforts of the entire Indian contingent through the games. All the athletes have given their best and every Indian is proud of them. Wishing our sporting heroes the best for their upcoming endeavours."







