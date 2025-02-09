Modi hails BJP’s Delhi victory

New Delhi: Thanking Delhiites for ousting the "biggest hurdle" in the path of the national capital's development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday termed Delhi as the "gateway" of Bharat while promising the best mobility, urban infrastructure and opportunities for the youth under the new BJP regime. Mr Modi said Delhiites have got themselves rid of a decade of "aapda" (the AAP government).

Invoking the river Yamuna, a sensitive issue in Delhi politics, the Prime Minister began his speech at the BJP headquarters with "Yamuna Maiyya Ki Jai" chants and assured that the river will become the identity of Delhi under the BJP government.

Mr Modi, an MP from Varanasi, which is part of Purvanchal, also highlighted his connection with the region. The AAP had accused the BJP of disrespecting the Purvanchalis, a significant votebank in Delhi.

Hailing the Delhi election victory as "historic," Mr Modi said the result has proved that Delhi chose "progress over an era of chaos." He also lauded the BJP’s victory in Ayodhya’s Milkipur Assembly seat bypolls, which the party wrested from the SP.

While Mr Modi kept his barbs at the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP over misgovernance and neglect of Delhiites, he did not spare the Congress and claimed that the "DNA of urban naxalism" has entered the oldest political party of the country, which is getting destroyed in every election.

Taking a dig at the Congress, Mr Modi said the party has scored a double hat-trick of zero in Delhi polls since 2014. "Even INDIA bloc members now know that they will get doomed if they hold the Congress' hand (its election symbol)," he said.

"Today, the people of Delhi are filled with enthusiasm and relief. The enthusiasm is for victory and the relief is from freeing Delhi from the aapda. Delhi’s mandate made it clear that the real owners of Delhi are its people, rejecting those who treated the national capital as their personal fiefdom," said the PM while addressing enthusiastic party workers and supporters at the BJP headquarters after the party's stunning victory.

Hailing the hard work of the BJP karyakartas, Mr Modi termed the Delhi election mandate as "historic" and also highlighted how the poor and the middle class benefit under the NDA regimes.

With the BJP more mindful of its key allies after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls results, Mr Modi also highlighted the development in Bihar and Andhra Pradesh under chief ministers Nitish Kumar and N. Chandrababu Naidu, respectively.

The Prime Minister said the Delhi verdict has given a clear message that there is no place for shortcuts and lies in politics.

"Dilli ke logo ne shortcut vali rajneeti ka short-circuit kar diya (Delhi people short-circuited the shortcut politics)," said Mr Modi.

Slamming the AAP’s politics of protests and chaos, Mr Modi said, “Delhi faced roadblocks in Metro expansion, housing for the poor and healthcare. With the BJP’s win, we promise stable governance and development.”

Asserting the BJP’s commitment to the poor and the middle class, Mr Modi also acknowledged the support of the "Nari Shakti" for the party.

“Nari Shakti has always been our backbone. Delhi’s women have placed their trust in me and I assure them every promise will be fulfilled. This is Modi ki guarantee," said the PM. The AAP had claimed that if the BJP comes to power, it will end all its sops, including free bus rides for women.

Mr Modi also pointed out how, for the first time, the NCR, having Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, have the BJP governments. He also promised that the BJP government will not only push for development but will also preserve Delhi's heritage, including the Yamuna River.

Reaffirming his commitment to restoring the Yamuna River to its pristine glory, `Mr Modi, while quoting ancient scriptures, asserted, “We bow to mother Yamuna, the giver of prosperity and well-being. But those in power insulted this faith, letting pollution and negligence take over.” He also noted how the AAP blamed the neighbouring state of Haryana over pollution in the Yamuna.

Noting that the advent of the AAP was from a campaign led by Anna Hazare against corruption, but it itself indulged in corruption, Mr Modi came down heavily on the AAP saying, "Today, I was listening to Anna Hazare Ji’s statement. For a long time, he had been enduring the pain caused by the misdeeds of these ‘disaster’ people. Today, even he must have felt relieved."

Listing the corruption charges against AAP leader, the PM said, “The party that was born out of a movement against corruption has now been consumed by it. This is the only party in the country whose chief ministers and ministers have gone to jail on corruption charges. Those who once certified themselves as honest and labelled others as corrupt have been exposed as the real culprits. This was a massive betrayal of Delhi’s trust. But now, Delhi’s verdict is in.”

Mr Modi said Delhi suffered because of the politics of protests and administrative uncertainty, but the Delhiites have got rid of the biggest hurdle in its development.

“Today’s results have shown that people believe in the BJP’s double-engine government,” asserted the PM. He also asserted that the CAG report on Delhi will be tabled in the Assembly in its first meeting.

“Every corruption link will be investigated, and those who looted will have to return what they stole. This too is Modi’s guarantee,” said the PM amidst thundering applause from the party workers and supporters.

Maintaining that the nation has lost trust from the Congress, Mr Modi said the Opposition party no longer represents national interest but serves the interests of urban naxals.

"Those who align with the Congress now know that they are doomed because Congress no longer represents national interest, it serves urban naxal interests. Congress leaders openly say they are fighting against Bharat, against the Indian state. This is the language of Naxalites. It is the language of anarchy. And in Delhi, the AAP was pushing this same urban naxal ideology," said the PM as he urged the youth to enter politics.

"A developed India requires new energy, fresh ideas, and innovative thinking in 21st-century politics. I say this because if capable youth do not enter politics, the wrong people will take over. To build a developed India, we need fresh leadership and innovation at every level, " asserted the PM.

Maintaining that the Delhi Assembly poll victory has come with new responsibilities, the PM stressed that the "BJP guarantees reform and performance, and with the participation of every Delhi resident, transformation will happen at an even faster pace."

Earlier, BJP president J.P. Nadda termed the party's victory a "historic moment" and said it has sent out a clear message that Mr Modi "resides in the heart of Delhi." He also slammed the AAP as a "factory of lies and corruption".