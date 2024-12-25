Modi greets people on Christmas

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on Christmas on Wednesday. He said on X, "Wishing you all a Merry Christmas. May the teachings of Lord Jesus Christ show everyone the path of peace and prosperity."

The prime minister also shared highlights from his participation at the Christmas celebrations hosted by the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India on Monday.