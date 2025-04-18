Modi Govt Undertakes Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle in Ministries

New Delhi: In a surprise top-level bureaucratic reshuffle, the government on Friday appointed several IAS officers with their new positions in several ministries, including the finance ministry. Senior IAS officers Arvind Shrivastava and Samir Kumar Sinha have been appointed as revenue and civil aviation secretaries, respectively which has effected by the Centre on Friday. Shrivastava, a 1994 batch Karnataka cadre Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, is currently working as additional secretary in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the government said in an order.

As per the Personnel Ministry’s order, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved Shrivastava’s appointment as secretary, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance. Sinha, Shrivastava's batchmate from the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, has been appointed as civil aviation secretary in place of Vumlunmang Vualnam. Also, Vualnam has been named as secretary, Department of expenditure. He succeeds Manoj Govil, who has been appointed as secretary (coordination), Cabinet Secretariat.

Vivek Aggarwal, a 1994 batch senior IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre, has been appointed as secretary, Ministry of Culture. Aggarwal is currently additional secretary in the Department of Revenue. He is also holding the charge of director, Financial Intelligence Unit- India (FIU-IND).

As per the order, eighteen IAS officers, including two working in the PMO, have been appointed to different central government departments as part of this secretary-level reshuffle that comes ahead of the Civil Services Day on Monday. Hari Ranjan Rao, another Madhya Pradesh cadre IAS officer of the 1994 batch, has been named as the Sports Secretary. Rao is currently working as additional secretary, PMO.

The ACC has approved his appointment as Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. “The officer will take over as secretary, Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, vice Ms Sujata Chaturvedi, IAS (BH:89), upon her superannuation on 30.06.2025,” the order said.

Anuradha Thakur, additional secretary in the corporate affairs ministry, has been appointed as OSD in the department of economic affairs. She will take over as secretary, department of economic affairs after the superannuation of Ajay Seth on June 30.

Rajesh Agarwal, who is currently Additional Secretary in the commerce ministry, has been named special secretary in the commerce ministry. Agarwal will take over as secretary, Department of Commerce, after the retirement of Sunil Barthwal on September 30.

K Moses Chalai, secretary, Inter-State Council Secretariat (ISCS) under the Home Ministry, will be secretary, Department of Public Enterprises, the order said. “Govil succeeds Vandana Gurnani, who has been appointed as secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment. Ashish Srivastava, who is currently adviser, Inter-State Council Secretariat, will now be its new secretary,” it said.