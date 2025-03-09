Modi government treating Kerala like an enemy: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday lashed out at Narendra Modi led BJP government at the Centre, accusing it of treating Kerala like an enemy.

The chief minister hit out at the Centre for not releasing financial assistance for the rehabilitation of Chooralmala, Mundakkai areas devastated by landslides in Wayanad. While the Centre gave timely assistance to state's which had faced natural disasters, in Kerala's case despite providing all the required details the state is still waiting for the funds.

He was speaking at the mammoth rally held in Kollam to mark the culmination of four day CPM state conference on Sunday.

What wrong have we done to deserve this kind of treatment from the Centre ? he asked.

Kerala has contributed immensely towards the development of the country. Kerala is adjudged number one in many socio, economic, health and various other development indices. These rankings are given by the central government agencies after assessing the state's performance in various sectors.

The chief minister said the BJP controls the central government.

One of the reasons for this coninued neglect could be that part's failure to make the desired inroads into Kerala.

He lamented the Congress led opposition for failing to fight for the interests of Kerala. After maintaining an indifferent attitude towards state's pressing demands related to Wayanad for a long period, now the opposition is planning to take up the matter with the Centre. It's a good sign. All sections should work unitedly to safeguard the interests of Kerala,he said.

Pinarayi said the CPM state conference had discussed in detail about the Nava Kerala vision. "Kerala has reached a stage where we need to explore new ways for resource mobilisation to take the state forward," he said.

"Only proposals are being discussed as of now but already there is criticisim that we are going to do something against the state's intrerests," he lamented.

The chief minister said Kerala is on the cusp of taking a major leap towards fast paced development. The recent Global Investor Meet has attracted investment proposals worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore. There is a change in the mindsetof people. Many people who took part on the Kochi meet were keen to invest in Kerala.

Many people, even those who are on the other side of the political divide , have lauded the top ranking achieved by the state in ease of doing business.

He said the government would bring in investment without harming the interest of the state and it's people. "We will go forward taking the people into confidence," he said.