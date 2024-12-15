Modi: Gandhi Family Violated Constitution

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday accused the Congress — specifically the Nehru-Gandhi family — of repeatedly violating the Constitution, citing the imposition of the Emergency, the reversal of the Shah Bano judgment, and the tearing of an ordinance on convicted lawmakers by Rahul Gandhi as examples. He asserted that, unlike the Congress which he claimed “tasted blood” and “wounded” the Constitution for power, his government has upheld constitutional values in its policies since 2014.

Replying to a two-day debate in the Lok Sabha on 75 years of the Constitution, Modi presented 11 resolutions aimed at strengthening India’s constitutional framework and unity, including calls to end dynastic politics, promote meritocracy, and adopt zero tolerance to corruption. He stressed that ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ is not just a slogan but an article of faith for his administration, and that constitutional amendments under his government — such as the abrogation of Article 370, granting constitutional status to the OBC commission, and providing 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections — were not aimed at entrenching power but at honouring constitutional ideals.

The Prime Minister alleged that Congress governments planted “poisonous” seeds in the country’s diversity, harming unity and democracy. He noted that when Congress ruled, it sidelined constitutional principles for political gains, citing the Emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi and the lack of due recognition to Dr B.R. Ambedkar until Congress was out of power. Modi also recalled that, as Gujarat Chief Minister, he symbolically walked barefoot beneath a copy of the Constitution placed on an elephant during the 60th anniversary celebrations, emphasising its supremacy.

Modi accused the Congress of hypocrisy, claiming the party does not even follow its own constitution due to dynastic politics. He cited how Sardar Patel, though backed by 12 state committees, was overlooked as the first Prime Minister in favour of Jawaharlal Nehru. He also referenced “Garibi Hatao,” calling it the “biggest jumla” (empty slogan) in India’s history as it failed to deliver on its promise.

Highlighting women’s empowerment, Modi praised the unanimous passage of legislation reserving seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies. He reiterated India’s goal to become a developed nation by 2047, stating that the Constitution, rooted in ancient democratic traditions, remains the guiding spirit for the country’s journey ahead.

The BJP dismissed Congress allegations that the Constitution was being undermined, with Modi asserting that India’s democratic achievements have defied global skepticism. By proposing reforms and invoking constitutional values, he said the government seeks to strengthen the nation’s unity, ensure inclusive development, and fulfil the vision of the Constitution’s framers.