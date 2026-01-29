Modi for Ethical, Indigenous AI Ahead of Summit

New Delhi: Ahead of the IndiaAI Impact Summit scheduled next month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday interacted with CEOs and experts working in the field of Artificial Intelligence, underscoring that India’s success with the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) demonstrates its technological capability and can be replicated in the AI domain as well. He said there should be no compromise on the ethical use of AI and urged greater adoption of indigenous technology across key sectors.

The interaction, held at the Prime Minister’s residence at Lok Kalyan Marg, aimed to foster strategic collaborations, showcase AI innovations and accelerate India’s AI mission goals.

During the discussion, industry leaders expressed strong support for India’s goal of achieving self-reliance in AI and acknowledged the government’s efforts and investments to position the country as a global leader in the sector.

Emphasising the need to embrace emerging technologies, the Prime Minister said AI should be leveraged across sectors to drive national growth. Referring to the upcoming IndiaAI Impact Summit, he urged individuals and companies to use the platform to explore new opportunities and fast-track innovation-led growth.

Modi said India’s digital infrastructure is trusted globally because of its unique combination of scale, diversity and democracy. Reiterating his vision of “AI for All,” he said technology should create meaningful impact while also inspiring the world.

Highlighting the importance of data security, democratisation of technology and talent development, the Prime Minister said the AI ecosystem must reflect India’s values and character. He also stressed the need for focused skilling initiatives to build a strong AI workforce.

The high-level roundtable was attended by CEOs of leading technology companies, including Wipro, TCS, HCL Tech, Zoho Corporation, LTI Mindtree, Jio Platforms Ltd, AdaniConnex, Nxtra Data and Netweb Technologies, along with experts from IIIT Hyderabad, IIT Madras and IIT Bombay.

Union minister for electronics and information technology Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union minister of state Jitin Prasada also participated in the interaction.