Modi Faults Israeli Airstrike on Qatar

New Delhi: In a rare move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday evening condemned Israel’s attack on Qatar. Israel had struck alleged Hamas targets in Qatar a day earlier, on Tuesday. India, which shares close strategic ties with Israel, took the unusual step of publicly criticising the action.

Posting on X, Modi said: “Spoke with Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani and expressed deep concern at the attacks in Doha. India condemns the violation of the sovereignty of the brotherly State of Qatar.”

He added: “We support resolution of issues through dialogue and diplomacy, and avoiding escalation. India stands firmly in support of peace and stability in the region, and against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.”

Earlier this month, India joined an SCO statement issued in Tianjin, China, condemning Israel and the US over their attack on Iran in June this year.