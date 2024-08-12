Modi Failed to Double Farmers' Income; Suicides Doubled: Pawar

�Mumbai:�NCP founder and former Union agriculture minister Sharad Pawar on Sunday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has failed to fulfill his promise to double the income of farmers. He said instead the suicides by distressed farmers have doubled in the country. The NCP founder was on tour to Solapur district, where he addressed his party’s programme ‘Sharad Shetakari Samvad Melava’.

Addressing the meeting in Barshi town of Solapur district, Mr. Pawar said that the farmers are not getting the appropriate returns for their produce, which is pushing them to take an extreme step. “The government is not paying attention to the farmers. The Central government is not giving appropriate prices to the farmers’ produce. Therefore, they are taking the extreme step (of suicide),” he said.

It may be recalled that the BJP had promised to double the income of the farmers in the country by 2022. “The Prime Minister had promised to double the income of farmers, but instead, farmer suicides have doubled,” Mr. Pawar said.

The NCP (SP) chief said the need of the hour is to change the government in the state and install a regime that protects the interests of farmers, youth and women. “The BJP governments at the Centre and the state haven't used their power to reduce the hardships of farmers and create employment opportunities for youth. You will see youth in distress because of the lack of jobs. We have to change the government,” he said.

Stating there is no big or small brother in the MVA, Mr. Pawar said that the purpose of MVA is to defeat the ruling parties. “Our aim is to defeat this government,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Pawar faced angry Maratha agitators in separate incidents who stopped his vehicle in Solapur district. They also shouted slogans against him and waved black flags when the veteran politician was addressing a rally in Barshi town.

A group of Maratha protesters stopped Mr. Pawar’s SUV while he was on his way to address the party meeting, and asked him to clarify his stand on the reservation issue. In the video of the incident, Mr. Pawar can be heard saying he supports the demand for Maratha reservation. However, the protestors demanded his clarification on the demand for the reservation in the OBC category.

In a separate incident which occurred within hours after Mr. Pawar’s SUV was stopped, some youths reached the venue of his rally in Barshi town and raised slogans hailing quota leader Manoj Jarange. They also showed black flags when Pawar was delivering a speech.

Confirming the incident, a Solapur Police official said four youths raised slogans supporting Jarange at Mr. Pawar’s rally. They were overpowered by security guards and police personnel and detained at the local police station.