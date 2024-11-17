Modi embarks on five-day tour to Nigeria, Brazil, Guyana to attend the G20 summit and India-Caricom summit

Before leaving, the Prime Minister said he is looking forward to having meaningful discussions with the leaders of these three countries and the world leaders at the G-20 Summit in Brazil and at the India-CARICOM summit in Guyana.

"Over the next few days, I will be in Nigeria, Brazil and Guyana. I will have the opportunity to take part in a wide range of programmes, both bilateral and multilateral, which will add momentum to India's ties with various nations. I will take part in the G-20 Summit in Brazil and will meet Caribbean leaders in Guyana. I will also be interacting with the Indian community during this visit," the PM said.

The Prime Minister's first destination will be Nigeria, from where he will travel to Brazil.

On his trip to Nigeria, Mr Modi said it will be an opportunity to "build upon our strategic partnership that is based on shared belief in democracy and pluralism".

The Prime Minister is travelling to the country on a two-day visit from November 16-17 at the invitation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

This will be my first visit to Nigeria, which is our close partner in the West African region, Mr Modi said.

“I am also eagerly looking forward to meeting the Indian community and friends from Nigeria who have sent me warm welcome messages in Hindi,” the PM said.

His next destination is Brazil where he will attend the G-20 Summit and will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and United States President Joe Biden who will be among the leaders to attend the summit in Rio de Janeiro on November 18 and 19.

India is part of the G20 troika along with Brazil and South Africa.

"Last year, India's successful presidency elevated the G-20 to the people's G-20 and mainstreamed the priorities of the Global South into its agenda," he said.

Induction of the 55-nation African Union as a permanent member of the G-20 and managing to produce a leaders' declaration overcoming deep divisions over the Ukraine conflict were seen as major milestones of India's presidency of the summit last year.

"This year, Brazil has built upon India's legacy. I look forward to meaningful discussions in keeping with our vision of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'. I will also use the opportunity to exchange views on furthering bilateral cooperation with several other leaders," the Prime Minister said.

In the third and final leg of his trip, Mr Modi will visit Guyana from November 19 to 21 at the invitation of President Mohamed Irfaan Ali. It will be the first ever visit of an Indian Prime Minister to Guyana in over 50 years.

"We will exchange views on giving strategic direction to our unique relationship, which is based on shared heritage, culture and values. I will also pay my respects to one of the oldest Indian diaspora, who migrated more than 185 years ago, and engage a fellow democracy, as I address their Parliament," PM said.

In Guyana, Mr Modi will attend the India-CARICOM summit. The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) is an intergovernmental organisation of 15 member states in the Caribbean region having the primary objective to promote economic integration and cooperation among the members.

"I will also join leaders from the Caribbean partner countries for the second India-CARICOM Summit. We have stood together through thick and thin. The Summit will enable us to renew historical ties and expand our cooperation into new domains," Mr Modi said.



