Modi: Do Not Get Digitally Arrested

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the rising issue of "digital arrests" during his monthly radio show, ‘Mann Ki Baat,’ on Sunday. Highlighting the surge in cybercriminal activities, Modi outlined the necessary precautions people should take to protect themselves from such scams.

“Digital arrests do not exist in our legal system,” Modi asserted, reassuring listeners that investigative agencies are collaborating with state governments to tackle the problem. He emphasised the importance of public awareness in combating these crimes, urging citizens to adopt the mantra of "stop, think, and take action" when confronted with suspicious calls.

Modi detailed the modus operandi of fraudsters who impersonate law enforcement officials to extract personal information and instill fear. “They gather personal details and create an atmosphere of fear, pressuring victims to act quickly,” he explained. To safeguard against these scams, the Prime Minister advised listeners to remain calm, avoid sharing personal information, and report such incidents to the National Cyber Helpline 1930. He also encouraged using the hashtag #SafeDigitalIndia to spread awareness and urged educational institutions to involve students in the campaign against cyber fraud.

Shifting focus, Modi lauded the success of Indian animated series like 'Chhota Bheem,' 'Hanuman,' and 'Motu-Patlu,' highlighting India’s burgeoning animation industry. “Our animated characters are beloved worldwide for their creativity and content,” he stated. Celebrating the upcoming 'World Animation Day' on October 28, Modi called on the nation to strive towards making India a global powerhouse in animation. He also noted the rapid growth of India’s gaming sector, recognising the potential for Indian games to gain international acclaim.

In addition to digital security and animation, Modi announced the national celebrations for the 150th birth anniversaries of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Bhagwan Birsa Munda. Patel’s celebrations will commence on October 31, coinciding with the festival of Diwali, while Munda’s will begin on November 15. Modi revealed that the ‘Run For Unity’ event will take place on October 29, honouring both leaders who championed the unity of the country despite facing different challenges.

Reflecting on his personal experiences, Modi shared, “One of the most memorable moments of my life was visiting Ulihatu village in Jharkhand, the birthplace of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, on his birth anniversary last November. This visit had a profound impact on me.” He proudly noted that he is the first Prime Minister to visit this holy land, underscoring the significance of honoring national heroes.

Modi concluded his address by encouraging active public participation in celebrating these great personalities, stating that while the government has planned the national events, it is the people’s involvement that will bring the campaigns to life.

“As we honour the legacy of Sardar Patel and Bhagwan Birsa Munda, let us remember their vision of unity and strive to uphold it,” Modi affirmed.