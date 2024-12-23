Modi distributes 71,000 appointment letters, highlights youth-centric policies

New Delhi:�Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday distributed over 71,000 appointment letters to newly recruited candidates through video conferencing as part of the Rozgar Mela initiative.

Addressing the occasion, PM Modi extended his best wishes to the new recruits and their families. "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the youth and their families," he said.

Highlighting the government's commitment to empowering India’s youth, PM Modi stated, “Our top priority is to make full use of the potential and talent of India's youth. Through Rozgar Mela, we are continuously working in this direction. Over the past 1.5 years, our government has provided permanent government jobs to nearly 10 lakh youth, a massive record in itself.”

He pointed out that earlier governments lacked initiatives like Rozgar Mela to provide permanent jobs in mission mode. “Today, millions of youth are getting jobs in the country, and these jobs are being provided with complete honesty and transparency,” he emphasized.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the pivotal role of youth in nation-building. “The development of any country happens through the strength and leadership of its youth. Everyone has taken a pledge to build a developed India by 2047. At the heart of every policy and decision is the talented youth of this country,” he said.

PM Modi underlined flagship initiatives like Make in India, Atmanirbhar Bharat, Startup India, Standup India, and Digital India, stating that these programs were designed with youth at the center. “India’s youth are filled with new self-confidence and are raising the flag of success in every sector—from renewable energy to defence, tourism, and space exploration,” he added.

Rozgar Mela is a step to provide meaningful opportunities for youth participation in nation-building and self-empowerment. PM Modi noted, “When today’s youth start their own startups or pursue sports careers, they do so with confidence, backed by a supportive ecosystem.”

The Prime Minister concluded by emphasizing the crucial role of the youth in driving India’s growth trajectory forward.