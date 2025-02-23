Modi dials Revanth, Assures Support for Tunnel Rescue Ops

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy over the phone on Saturday evening and inquired about the mishap at the SLBC tunnel and the ongoing rescue operations. The Prime Minister assured Revanth Reddy that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) would be deployed immediately and pledged support from the Centre to assist the state government in its relief efforts.

Revanth Reddy, who has been closely monitoring the situation from Hyderabad, informed Modi about the swift measures undertaken by the state government. He stated that ministers N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and Jupally Krishna Rao had been dispatched to the accident site to oversee rescue operations.



Following the incident, Revanth Reddy held a high-level review meeting to assess the situation on Saturday. Irrigation minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, irrigation adviser Adityanath Das, and Chief Minister’s adviser Vem Narender Reddy were present in the meeting. Uttam Kumar Reddy briefed the Chief Minister on the accident, the condition of the trapped workers and rescue operations at the site.



Stressing the urgency of the situation, Revanth Reddy directed officials to expedite rescue operations to save the eight trapped workers. He also inquired about the condition of the injured and instructed the officials to ensure they receive the best possible medical care.



To accelerate relief efforts, the Chief Minister ordered the Narayanpet district collector, superintendent of police (SP), fire services department, HYDRAA, and irrigation department officials to reach the accident site immediately and initiate necessary measures.

The Chief Minister directed officials to maintain strict vigilance and take proactive steps in the rescue mission. Both the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were mobilised to the accident site to aid in the operations.

Reassuring the affected families, Revanth Reddy said that the government would extend all necessary support. He instructed all departments involved to work in coordination and provide real-time updates on the ongoing rescue efforts.