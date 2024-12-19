Modi defends Shah over Ambedkar slur charges

New Delhi:Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday defended Union home minister Amit Shah against Opposition allegations of insulting Dr B.R. Ambedkar, asserting that it was the Congress and its “ecosystem” that had humiliated the architect of the Constitution for decades.

Opposition parties, particularly the Congress, demanded an apology from Shah after highlighting a brief 15-second clip from his hour-long address in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. They claimed his remarks belittled Dr Ambedkar. Shah’s speech focused on the “Glorious Journey of 75 Years of the Constitution of India.”

In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), the Prime Minister dismissed the Opposition’s claims as “malicious lies.” He accused the Congress of a “dark history” of disrespecting Dr Ambedkar, citing instances such as denying him the Bharat Ratna, preventing a portrait of him from being displayed in Parliament’s Central Hall, and working to defeat him in elections.

“People have witnessed how one dynasty-led party has tried every trick to erase Dr Ambedkar’s legacy and undermine SC/ST communities,” Modi said. He asserted that some of the worst atrocities against these communities occurred under Congress rule.

The Prime Minister also shared a two-and-a-half-minute excerpt of Shah’s Rajya Sabha speech, stating that the Congress was “stung and stunned” by the facts presented. He listed numerous measures taken by the current government to honor Dr Ambedkar’s vision, including the development of “Panchteerth” – five important sites associated with Dr. Ambedkar’s life – and initiatives like Swachh Bharat, PM Awas Yojana, and Jal Jeevan Mission, which have benefited the poor and marginalised.

“Our respect and reverence for Dr Ambedkar is absolute,” Modi declared, emphasising that his government’s record stands in contrast to what he described as the Congress’ historical neglect and insult of the iconic leader.