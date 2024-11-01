Modi criticises Congress for unrealistic vows, urges voter vigilance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised the Congress party on Friday, following remarks from Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, who suggested that state units should only make promises that are "fiscally doable." Modi highlighted the disparity between the promises made by Congress and their ability to deliver on them, stating, "The Congress Party is realizing the hard way that making unreal promises is easy, but implementing them is tough or impossible." He pointed out that Congress’s repeated promises have left them exposed to the electorate.





The Prime Minister on X further noted the declining fiscal health and developmental trajectories in states governed by Congress, including Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana. He claimed that the unfulfilled promises made by the party represent a betrayal of the people, particularly affecting vulnerable groups like the poor, youth, farmers, and women.

Modi urged citizens to remain vigilant against what he termed the Congress-sponsored culture of fake promises, referencing the recent electoral defeat of Congress in Haryana, where voters favored a stable, progress-oriented government. He asserted that voting for Congress equates to endorsing non-governance and poor economic policies, which he characterized as "unparalleled loot."

In response, Kharge emphasised the importance of making budget-based promises to avoid bankruptcy, warning that failure to do so could lead to a backlash from the public. He cautioned that future generations might inherit a tarnished legacy if the current government fails to manage its commitments effectively.







