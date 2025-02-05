Modi condoles demise of Aga Khan

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the passing of prince Karim Aga Khan IV.

He lauded him as a visionary, who dedicated his life to service and spirituality. He hailed his contributions in areas like health, education, rural development and women empowerment.

In a post on X, he wrote: “Deeply saddened by the passing of His Highness Prince Karim Aga Khan IV. He was a visionary, who dedicated his life to service and spirituality. His contributions in areas like health, education, rural development and women empowerment will continue to inspire several people. I will always cherish my interactions with him. My heartfelt condolences to his family and the millions of followers and admirers across the world.”