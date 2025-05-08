Modi Coined Op Sindoor Code name

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the Indian Armed Forces for successfully executing the strikes and reiterated his government’s policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism.

Modi chaired a meeting of the Union Cabinet just hours after Operation Sindoor. During the meeting, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh briefed the Cabinet about the operation, and the entire Cabinet welcomed the action and praised Modi’s leadership with a thumping of desks.

Sources said the logo for Operation Sindoor was designed in just 45 minutes, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself suggested the codename, which was aimed at avenging the brutal killing of civilians — some of whom were couples celebrating their weddings.

The government also called an all-party meeting on Thursday to brief leaders about Operation Sindoor carried out by the armed forces.

In a post on X, parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju said, "The government has called an all-party leaders' meeting at 11 am on 8th May 2025 at Committee Room: G-074, in the Parliament Library Building, Parliament Complex in New Delhi."

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister has postponed his planned visit next week to the three European nations of Croatia, Norway, and the Netherlands due to the current political and military tensions with Pakistan, said sources.

Modi was scheduled to visit these nations from May 13 to 17, but his continued presence in the country is now deemed essential given the fluid situation following the strikes. The three nations have been informed of the postponement, and the visit may be rescheduled once the situation stabilizes in the coming weeks.