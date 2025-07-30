Modi Celebrates Return of Piprahwa Relics of Buddha to India After 127 Years

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday celebrated the return of the sacred Piprahwa relics of Lord Buddha to India after 127 years, calling it a proud and joyous moment for the nation’s cultural heritage.

In a statement embodying the spirit of “Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi,” the Prime Minister highlighted India’s deep reverence for Lord Buddha’s teachings and its steadfast commitment to preserving its spiritual and historical legacy.

On X, Modi wrote: “A joyous day for our cultural heritage! It makes every Indian proud that the sacred Piprahwa relics of Bhagwan Buddha have come home after 127 long years. These relics underscore India’s close association with Bhagwan Buddha and his noble teachings, and illustrate our commitment to preserving and protecting our glorious culture. #VikasBhiVirasatBhi.”

He added: “It may be recalled that the Piprahwa relics were discovered in 1898 but were taken away during the colonial period. When they appeared at an international auction earlier this year, we worked to ensure their return. I appreciate all those involved in this effort.”

The relics were unearthed in 1898 during the excavation of an ancient Buddhist stupa at Piprahwa in Uttar Pradesh, near the India-Nepal border. They include bone fragments believed to be of Gautam Buddha, housed in soapstone and crystal caskets, along with a sandstone coffer, gold ornaments, and gemstones. According to piprahwa.com, the bone relics were given to the King of Siam (Thailand) for distribution among Buddhists worldwide, and the large stone coffer is on display at the Indian Museum in Kolkata.