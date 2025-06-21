Modi Cautions on Bihar Returning to Jungle Raj

New Delhi, Siwan: In a scathing attack on the Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday cautioned the people of Bihar that the same elements responsible for the state's past lawlessness, often referred to as "Jungle Raj", are now seeking to return to power and regain control over government and resources.

Addressing a public rally in Siwan after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for development projects worth over? 5,200 crore, the Prime Minister launched a pointed attack on RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav over the alleged disrespect shown to Babasaheb B.R. Ambedkar during the latter's birthday celebrations earlier this month.

Without directly naming Lalu, Modi accused Opposition leaders of attempting to portray themselves as greater than Ambedkar by disrespecting him. "The people of Bihar will never forget this insult to Babasaheb," he said.

"Ambedkar stood firmly against dynastic politics, but they dislike this. That's why they place his portrait at their feet. I saw posters along the route demanding an apology for this insult, but none has been issued. This shows their contempt for Dalits," he added.

While the previous regimes disrespected Ambedkar, Modi said, "I carry Babasaheb in my heart."

Highlighting Bihar's development under the NDA, Modi warned that those who once pushed the state into backwardness are now using various tactics to return to power. "They are eyeing the government and Bihar's resources. I urge the people of Bihar to remain vigilant and keep such forces far from power," he said.

He also emphasised the NDA government's success in poverty alleviation. "For decades, we heard slogans about poverty eradication. But in the last 10 years, a record 25 crore Indians have escaped poverty. This achievement has been acknowledged by global institutions like the World Bank," the Prime Minister stated.

He added that Bihar, particularly under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, had significantly contributed to this success. "Previously, over half of Bihar's population lived in extreme poverty. In the last decade, nearly 4 crore people have risen above the poverty line," he noted.

Modi criticised past governments for keeping the country poor through the license-permit raj and for allowing systemic corruption. "Even basic services were subjected to quota systems. Housing for the poor was denied, and middlemen looted ration supplies," he said.

He asserted that the worst affected by such policies were Dalits, Mahadalits, backward, and extremely backward communities. "While these communities were shown dreams of upliftment, only a few families became millionaires and billionaires," he said.

Taking aim at the Opposition's development record, Modi said, "Whenever these parties speak of development, people recall closed shops, shuttered factories, and crippled industries. That is why they've never earned the trust of Bihar's youth."

Pointing to the NDA's commitment to industrial growth, Modi highlighted the Marhowra Locomotive Factory in Bihar. "The first engine manufactured at Marhowra is now being exported to Africa, a proud moment for Bihar. Under previous regimes, Bihar's growth engine was stalled. Today, Bihar is powering trains globally," he said.

He expressed confidence that Bihar would soon emerge as a major hub for 'Made in India' manufacturing.

Reaffirming the NDA's commitment to the Constitution's values, Modi said, "The essence of the Constitution is equal opportunity and the elimination of discrimination. We are committed to this through our mantra-'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'."

He contrasted this with what he termed the "family-first" politics of previous governments. "Their politics was not about serving people, but about securing benefits for their own families, often at the cost of millions of ordinary households in Bihar and across India," he said.