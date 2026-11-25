New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reviewed five critical infrastructure projects worth over Rs 78,000 crore, emphasising that timely execution must be accompanied by high standards of construction quality.

Chairing the 55th meeting of PRAGATI (Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation), an ICT-enabled governance platform, at Seva Teerth, the Prime Minister reviewed projects in the road, power, coal and railway sectors.

Modi said delays in infrastructure projects had consequences beyond cost escalation, as they deprived citizens, businesses and the economy of their intended benefits.

He called upon the ministries concerned and state governments to resolve pending issues by fixing responsibility and setting realistic timelines.

Reviewing the road project, the Prime Minister called for expeditious implementation, reiterating the need to focus on outcomes rather than outlays.

In the coal sector, he emphasised that rehabilitation and resettlement should be undertaken in a timely and dignified manner alongside project implementation.

Reviewing the power project, Modi suggested exploring innovative models for decentralised solar and wind energy projects closer to consumption centres, taking into account local resource availability and demand.

Such initiatives, he said, would improve the availability of reliable and affordable power and ease pressure on transmission infrastructure.

The Prime Minister also reviewed the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) ecosystem and implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Skilling and Employability Transformation through Upgraded ITIs (PM-SETU).

He called upon Chief Ministers and chief secretaries to strengthen ITIs and deepen industry participation under the programme.

Modi said industry should partner with ITIs, contribute to their upgradation and align training with current and future manpower requirements.

Close collaboration between states, ITIs and industry would translate these partnerships into better training and employment opportunities for the youth.

He urged public sector undertakings to assess their future manpower requirements and strengthen linkages with ITIs for training and recruitment in relevant trades.

Advocating a ‘Classroom–Company–Career’ (3C) approach to ITI education, Modi stressed the need to link classroom learning with practical industrial experience, employment and career progression.