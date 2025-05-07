Modi Briefs President Murmu on Operation Sindoor Strikes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met President Droupadi Murmu and briefed her on Indian armed forces' precision strikes at terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Nine sites, including headquarters and training centres of Pakistan-based terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), from where terror attacks against India were planned and directed, were targeted under "Operation Sindoor" in the early Wednesday strikes.