Modi Briefs President Murmu on Operation Sindoor Strikes

PTI
7 May 2025 3:39 PM IST

Prime Minister Modi updates President Murmu on the precision strikes targeting terror camps in Pakistan and PoK, conducted under 'Operation Sindoor.'

In this image released by @rashtrapatibhvn via X on May 7, 2025, President Droupadi Murmu with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting regarding 'Operation Sindoor', at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. (@rashtrapatibhvn via PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met President Droupadi Murmu and briefed her on Indian armed forces' precision strikes at terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Nine sites, including headquarters and training centres of Pakistan-based terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), from where terror attacks against India were planned and directed, were targeted under "Operation Sindoor" in the early Wednesday strikes.

"Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan and briefed her about Operation Sindoor," the president's office said in a post on X and shared pictures of the meeting.
The military strikes came two weeks after the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 civilians, including a Nepali citizen, were killed.
