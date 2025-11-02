Modi Breaks Protocol to Honour Ramnami Tribe Delegation’s Wish to Adorn Him With Tribal Headgear

Raipur: Two members of Ramnami tribe, a community who live a life immersed in chanting of Lord Ram’s name, became emotional when Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke the protocol allowing them to adorn him with their traditional headgear- peacock feather crown- during the latter’s visit to Raipur to attend the Silver Jubilee celebration of Chhattisgarh Foundation Day on Saturday.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday shared a video in X capturing the emotional moment involving the incident.

“During the Silver Jubilee celebration of Chhattisgarh’s statehood, an unforgettable scene unfolded when representatives of Ramnami Samaj met Prime Minister Modi with affection and reverence”, Mr. Sai’s post on X said.

The chief minister recounted that just hours before the Prime Minister’s arrival in Raipur, members of the Ramnami community had met him at the state secretariat.

During that meeting, they had expressed a heartfelt desire to meet the PM in person.

Arrangements were promptly made to fulfil their wish.

“When the Ramnami devotees met the Prime Minister during the Silver Jubilee event, they expressed their desire to adorn him with their traditional ‘mor mukut’ (peacock feather crown) as a mark of devotion”, Mr. Sai said.

What followed was profoundly moving, Mr. Sai recalled.

“The Prime Minister accepted their request with rare grace, affection, and warmth, creating a moment that left everyone present deeply touched and inspired”, Mr. Sai recounted.

The video clip shows the Ramnami tribe members pleading with the PM to allow them to adorn him with their traditional headgear since the security personnel denied them permission to take it to the stage.

The PM was seen in the video assuring the members of the tribe to fulfil their wish to adorn him with their traditional headgear and heard asking the security personnel to allow them to carry it with them.

The community is considered the ‘living embodiment of faith’, because, for them, Ramnam (chanting the name of Lord Ram) is religion, and Rambhakti (devotion to Lord Ram) is action.

Every individual of the community inscribes the name of Lord Ram on his or her body as a symbol of surrender, penance and unwavering devotion.

“The moment reaffirmed that Ram devotion is not confined to worship- it is a way of life, one that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has exemplified through his conduct and values”, Mr. Sai said.