Modi: Bihar's 2nd Diwali on Nov 14

New Delhi:Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday exuded confidence that Bihar will celebrate a second Diwali on November 14, the day of the Assembly poll results, marking the NDA’s victory. Addressing BJP booth workers from Bihar virtually, he coined the slogan, “Ekjut NDA, Ekjut Bihar – Isse Banegi Sushashan Ki Sarkar”, and urged workers to reach every household to spread awareness about the welfare schemes launched by the Centre and the Nitish Kumar government.

He also reminded voters not to forget the “jungle raj” during the RJD regime.



Interacting with a woman worker, Modi asked her to address him as bhaiya (brother) instead of sir, saying that women power is his greatest strength, shield, and inspiration. He urged women in the state to go out and vote in groups, singing songs and beating thalis to celebrate the festival of democracy.



“This time, Bihar is going to have a double Diwali,” the PM said. “First, people celebrated Diwali on the first day of Navratri due to GST. Now, Diwali is on October 20, but Bihar is in a mood to celebrate the NDA’s victory on November 14. Bihar’s sisters and daughters will play a major role in this.”



The Prime Minister asked booth workers to organise special programmes on Bhai Dooj (October 23) to honour Lakhpati Didis and Drone Didis.



“Party wins when every booth is strong,” Modi said, greeting the workers in Bhojpuri and reminding them that “every booth worker is Modi” in their area. He urged them to show and share videos about government schemes with families in their locality.



Modi said Bihar’s youth must be made aware of what happened during the “jungle raj” era, when Naxalism thrived in the state. “We cannot risk allowing those who may enable a Naxal resurgence to return to power. It is the power of Bihar’s voters that saved the state from the evil eyes of RJD and Congress — and it will happen again,” he said.

Elections for the 243-member Bihar Assembly will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, and counting will take place on November 14.