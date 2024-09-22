Modi, Biden Talk About Conflicts Ahead of Quad

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi began a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden in Wilmington, Delaware, on Saturday night (IST). The leaders are expected to discuss a wide range of bilateral issues, including global conflicts. The meeting is being held at President Biden's personal residence in his hometown.

Earlier, Modi arrived in Philadelphia, marking the start of his three-day visit to the US, before proceeding to Wilmington for the high-profile talks. Ahead of his departure from New Delhi, Modi highlighted that the meeting would focus on strengthening the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership for the benefit of both nations and the global community.

Upon his arrival in Wilmington, Modi was warmly greeted by the Indian diaspora, acknowledging their positive impact across various sectors in the US.

The bilateral meeting is expected to result in India joining two additional pillars of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) - clean energy and anti-corruption - bringing India's total participation to three of the four pillars of the US-led initiative. Discussions on joining the trade pillar are ongoing. India is also expected to sign a separate Drugs Policy Framework pact with the US.

The two countries are expected to further expand their partnership on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET), a key initiative launched in January last year. Cooperation is likely to deepen in areas such as space, semiconductors, advanced telecommunications, AI, quantum technologies, biotechnology, and clean energy.

Global conflicts, including those in Ukraine, Gaza, and the Indo-Pacific, are anticipated to be major discussion points. India is likely to reiterate its stance on resolving the Ukraine conflict through dialogue and diplomacy, with efforts to work with global partners on an acceptable peace formula.

While the bilateral relationship has seen significant growth following Modi's state visit to the US last year, tensions remain over India's close ties with Russia and US criticisms on human rights issues. The recent case involving pro-Khalistan activist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, and allegations of a failed plot to murder him, has also caused strain. India has assured the US that the matter is being investigated by a high-level committee.

Following the bilateral talks, Modi will participate in the four-nation Quad Summit, where Chinese military assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific is expected to be a key topic. Modi praised the Quad as a vital group for ensuring peace and prosperity in the region.

Modi's US visit will also include an address at the UN General Assembly's Summit of the Future in New York. In his departure statement, the Prime Minister emphasised the significance of engaging with the Indian diaspora and American business leaders, key stakeholders in the India-US relationship, and contributing to global discussions on a peaceful and secure future.