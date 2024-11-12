Modi believes in buying MLAs like goats: Kharge

New Delhi/Ranchi: On the final day of the first phase of the Jharkhand Assembly poll campaign on Monday, top leaders of all political parties moved in to take charge. Party president Maliikarjun Kharge spearheaded the Congress charge while the BJP campaign was led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah.

In a scathing attack on Prime Minister Modi, Mr Kharge accused him of oppressing the Opposition, toppling elected governments and purchasing legislators "like goats to feed and feast on them later”.

“Modi-ji believes in toppling governments. He purchases MLA. Unka kaam MLAs ko bakri ke jaise apne pas rakh lena, palna aur fir baad me kaat kar khana hai… (Modi keeps MLAs like goats, feeds them and later feasts on them). This is Modi,” Mr Kharge alleged.

Addressing two poll rallies in the state, he also charged Mr Modi and Mr Shah of running the Central government with “Adani and Ambani".

Mr Kharge took a jibe at the PM, saying “Modi believes he is not biological”, and alleged: “He is a habitual liar who never fulfils his promises… Did any golden era come to Gujarat?”

“We have been tolerating Modi for 25 years as CM and PM. He supports those who exploit backward people and women... Modi is afraid to visit Manipur, I dare him to go there,” the Congress president said.

He also alleged: “PM Modi is looting coal and iron ore from Jharkhand; his party is of snatchers. They are yet to clear Rs 1.36 lakh crores of Jharkhand in lieu of coal mining.”

Attacking Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adiyanath, Mr Kharge said: “A true Yogi cannot use language like ‘batenge toh katenge' (if divided, we will be wiped out). This language is used by terrorists. Yogi is head of a mutt, wears saffron robes, but believes in ‘mukh me Ram bagal me chhuri'.”

Earlier in the day, Union home minister Amit Shah said that a committee will be formed if BJP forms the government in the state to identify and drive out infiltrators from the state besides reclaiming land grabbed by them, and legislation will be brought to prevent the transfer of land to infiltrators on their marrying tribal women, Mr Shah said, blaming the JMM-led government of patronising Bangladeshi infiltrators.

“The tribal population is declining in Jharkhand. Infiltrators are grabbing land by marrying our daughters. We will bring legislation to prevent the transfer of land to infiltrators if they marry tribal women. We will also form a committee to identify infiltrators to drive them out and reclaim land grabbed by them," the home minister said, addressing a rally at Seraikela from where a JMM turncoat is contesting on a BJP ticket.

He claimed that Champai Soren was insulted when he raised the infiltration issue and was forced to resign from the CM's post by Hemant Soren.

Accusing JMM-Congress and RJD leaders of only working for personal growth and indulging in corruption, he said: “Corrupt leaders of JMM-led coalition to be sent behind bars if BJP forms government in Jharkhand.”

Hitting at the JMM-led coalition, UP CM Yogi Adityanath accused it of converting the state into a “dharmshala” for Rohingyas and Bangladeshi infiltrators. "Jharkhand has been converted into a ‘dharmashala’ for Rohingyas and Bangladeshi infiltrators who have been given free rein to spread anarchy,” he claimed, addressing an election rally at Bhawnathpur in Garhwa. He urged people to remain united, saying that if divided they will be wiped out.

In an apparent reference to the Soren family, Lalu Prasad Yadav’s family and the Gandhi family, the UP CM alleged that three families in Ranchi, Patna and Delhi indulged in loot and corruption for personal growth. “Natural wealth is being plundered under the JMM-led regime, labourers are forced to migrate from Jharkhand and farmers are committing suicide,” he alleged.