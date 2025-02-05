Modi at Maha Kumbh Mela, set to take holy dip at Sangam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Wednesday to take a holy dip at the Sangam.Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is accompanying the prime minister. Maha Kumbh 2025, which commenced on Paush Purnima (January 13), is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe. It will continue until Mahashivratri on February 26.

