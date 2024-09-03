Modi arrives in Brunei on official visit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bandar Seri Begawan on an official visit on Tuesday at the invitation of Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah.



This is the first-ever bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Brunei. The historic visit of Prime Minister coincides with the 40th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic ties between India and Brunei.

Upon arrival in Bandar Seri Begawan, Prime Minister was accorded a ceremonial welcome and warmly received by Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah, Crown Prince and Senior Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office of Brunei.

Brunei is an important partner in India’s ‘Act East’ Policy and Indo-Pacific Vision. India and Brunei enjoy a friendly relationship which is marked by mutual respect and understanding on bilateral and multilateral issues. The two countries are linked by history, culture and tradition spanning a millennium.