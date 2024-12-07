Modi Approves Delhi's Rithala-Kundli Metro Corridor

New Delhi:�Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the Central government is committed to improving connectivity across the country.His statement followed the Union Cabinet's approval of the Rithala-Kundli corridor under the fourth phase of Delhi Metro in the National Capital Region.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "We are committed to improving connectivity across the country. In this direction, our government has approved the Rithala-Kundli corridor under the fourth phase of Delhi Metro in the National Capital Region. This will make commuting between Delhi and Haryana easier."

"The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the Rithala - Narela -Nathupur (Kundli) corridor of Delhi Metro's Phase - IV project consisting of 26.463 kms which will further enhance connectivity between the national capital and neighbouring Haryana. The corridor is scheduled to be completed in 4 years from the date of its sanction," a release from the Cabinet said. The completion cost of the project is Rs 6,230 crore and is to be implemented Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC) the existing 50:50 Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) of the Government of India (Gol) and Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) in four years.

"This line will be an extension of the presently operational Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda) - Rithala (Red Line) corridor and will boost connectivity in the north western parts of the national capital in areas such as Narela, Bawana, parts of Rohini etc. This entire stretch will comprise of 21 stations. All the stations of this corridor will be elevated," the release read.

After completion, the Rithala Narela Nathupur corridor will also connect Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda station in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh with Nathupur in Haryana via Delhi, which will tremendously boost connectivity in the entire National Capital Region.

"This new corridor of the phase IV project will expand the reach of Delhi Metro network in the NCR thereby further boosting the economy. This extension of the Red Line will reduce congestion on the roads, thus, will help in reducing the pollution caused by motor vehicles, the release readThis entire stretch will comprise of 21 stations. All the stations of this corridor will be elevated. The stations, which shall come up on this corridor are: Rithala, Rohini Sector 25. Rohini Sector 26, Rohini Sector 31, Rohini Sector 32, Rohini Sector 36, Barwala, Rohini Sector 35, Rohini Sector 34, Bawana Industrial Area - 1 Sector 3,4, Bawana Industrial Area-1 Sector 1,2, Bawana JJ Colony, Sanoth, New Sanoth, Depot Station, Bhorgarh village, Anaj Mandi Narela, Narela DDA Sports Complex, Narela, Narela Sector 5, Kundli and Nathpur.

This corridor will be Delhi Metro's fourth extension into Haryana. Presently, the Delhi Metro operates up to Gurugram, Ballabhgarh, and Bahadurgarh in Haryana.

Construction of Phase-IV (3 Priority Corridors), consisting of 65.202 km and 45 stations, is underway, and as of today, more than 56% of construction has been completed.

"The Phase-IV (3 Priority) corridors are likely to be completed in stages by March 2026. In addition, two more corridors, comprising 20.762 kilometres, have also been approved and are in the pre-tendering stages," the release read.

The Delhi Metro caters to on average of 64 lakh passenger journeys. The maximum passenger journey recorded so far is 78.67 lakh on 18.11.2024. Delhi Metro has become the lifeline of the city by setting the epitome of excellence in the core parameters of MRTS, ie, punctuality, reliability, and safety.