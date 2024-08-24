 Top
Modi announces ex-gratia for victims of Nepal bus accident

24 Aug 2024 9:54 AM GMT
New Delhi: The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia for the victims of the bus accident in Tanahun district, Nepal. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased and the injured would be given Rs. 50,000.

The Prime Minister’s Office posted on X; “The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased in the mishap in Tanahun district, Nepal. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.”




