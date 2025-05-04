Modi, Abdullah Review J&K Security After Attack

NEW DELHI: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter’s residence on Saturday for the first time since the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, holding a 30-minute review of the Union Territory’s security climate and preparations for the forthcoming Amarnath Yatra.

Officials said Abdullah briefed the Prime Minister on the public outrage that has swept the Valley after 26 tourists were killed at the Baisaran meadows — J&K’s deadliest strike since Pulwama in 2019 — and on the spontaneous protests that followed across the region.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the bravery of pony-ride operator Syed Adil Hussain Shah, who tried to disarm one of the gunmen in a bid to shield visitors. Fallout on the tourism sector and extra security layers for the 38-day Amarnath pilgrimage, which begins 3 July via Pahalgam and Baltal routes, figured prominently in the conversation.

Sources added that police counter-measures enacted after the attack — along with wider intelligence inputs on cross-border threats — were reviewed, with both leaders agreeing on “zero tolerance” for terror ahead of the Yatra. No official statement was released, but aides described the dialogue as “comprehensive and security-centric.”