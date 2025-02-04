Modi: AAP failing poor Class IX kids

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday criticised the Delhi government for its alleged policy of denying students the opportunity to sit for Class X exams if they perform poorly in Class I X — a move he claimed is designed to protect the government’s image.

Speaking to a group of students, Modi remarked, “I have heard that in Delhi they do not promote students to Class 10 if they perform poorly in Class 9.” He further asserted, “They only allow those students in Class 10 who are guaranteed to clear the exam. They fear that if the results are poor, the image of their government will be tarnished,” according to a video clip shared by BJP leaders on social media.

BJP leaders have condemned the practice, arguing that Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party has compromised students' futures in order to make its education model appear successful. “Instead of focusing on improving learning outcomes, they denied students the opportunity to take exams, prioritising propaganda over real progress,” one BJP leader said.

The high-voltage campaigning for Delhi Assembly polls ended at 5 pm on Monday, ushering in the mandatory silence period before voting on February 5.

The BJP organised 22 roadshows and rallies across Delhi.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) remains confident of securing a third straight term, banking on its governance model of free welfare schemes.

The Congress, which ruled the capital for 15 years until 2013, is striving to regain its lost ground after drawing a blank in the last two elections.

More than 150 companies of paramilitary forces and over 30,000 police personnel will be deployed across Delhi ahead of the Assembly polls, an official said on Monday.

In January, Delhi Police held an inter-state coordination meeting with various law enforcement agencies to discuss security arrangements in the national capital.

The meeting, chaired by Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, was attended by senior police officers from Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Rajasthan, Chandigarh, and Jammu and Kashmir.

“During the meeting, senior Delhi Police officers requested over 150 paramilitary companies and cyber-specialised officers to maintain strict vigilance. Over 30,000 police personnel will be deployed for polls,” another police officer said.