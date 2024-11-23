Mobile internet suspension extended for two days in Manipur

Imphal: The Manipur government on Saturday extended suspension of mobile internet services for two days in seven districts of the state, according to an order.

Amid escalating violence, the administration suspended the services on November 16 for two days to prevent anti-social elements from spreading content that might create law and order problems. It has been extended several times since then.

The state government after reviewing the prevailing law and order situation has decided to continue suspension of mobile internet services in Imphal West, Imphal East, Kakching, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Churachandpur and Kangpokpi for another two days in public interests," the order issued by the home department said.

Internet services were suspended on November 16 after violence broke out in the state following recovery of bodies of three women and three children.

The Manipur government had lifted the suspension on broadband services on November 19, considering the hardships faced by common people, healthcare facilities, educational institutions and other offices.