Mob Attacks Kolkata Hospital Over Alleged Negligence

A violent mob of around 100 people attacked Vidyasagar State General Hospital in Behala, Kolkata, on Friday night, following the death of 32-year-old Seikh Mehmood Alam, who suffered a double heart attack. The family of the deceased accused the hospital of negligence and demanded an explanation, which escalated into vandalism and violence. The mob injured three nurses, one of whom required hospitalization, and damaged hospital property, smashing chairs, tables, and windows, while flinging medicines and injections.

The police took nearly an hour to control the situation. Nine people were arrested, and the investigation is ongoing. The incident has raised concerns about security at healthcare facilities, as nurses and doctors questioned the lack of protection despite previous assurances of improved safety measures. Sajal Biswas, General Secretary of the Service Doctors' Forum, called for immediate action to prevent such violence and punish the perpetrators to restore confidence among healthcare workers.

The unrest began around 11 PM after Alam, a resident of Baidyapara in Barisha, was declared dead following CPR and medical intervention. While hospital officials provided the family with a death certificate and offered to conduct an autopsy, the family declined and demanded all medical documents. The dispute over the release of documents led to the mob's violent outburst. Witnesses reported that hospital security was vastly outnumbered by the attackers, and despite contacting the police, no action was taken until law enforcement arrived later to disperse the crowd.

The incident highlights the rising concerns over the safety of healthcare workers and patients in hospitals, particularly in the wake of similar events at other state-run institutions.