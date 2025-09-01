MNS Seeks Wankhede Stadium for Maratha Quota Protest

Mumbai: A day after Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange sharply criticized Raj Thackeray for “unnecessarily poking his nose” into Maratha affairs, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Bala Nandgaonkar on Monday urged the state government to allow Jarange to continue his protest at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

Mr. Nandgaonkar argued that the current protest site at Azad Maidan is not large enough to accommodate the growing number of Maratha protesters, and assured that the MNS would work to ensure protestors do not face any inconvenience.

“Space at Azad Maidan is insufficient. Alternative arrangements must be made for the Maratha community. Providing Wankhede Stadium would be beneficial, as it would offer a single, adequate location for the protesters,” said Mr. Nandgaonkar.

The appeal comes amid rising tensions following Raj Thackeray’s recent remarks. On Saturday, the MNS chief questioned the resurgence of the Maratha reservation protests in Mumbai, stating that only deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde could explain the situation. Mr. Thackeray noted that Mr. Shinde, during his tenure as Chief Minister, had claimed to have resolved Jarange’s demands.

However, Mr. Thackeray’s comments were met with a strong backlash from Jarange, who labeled him “cunning” and an “opportunist,” accusing him of interfering in Maratha matters and aligning with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis despite electoral setbacks.

In response to Jarange’s outburst, Nandgaonkar defended his party leader saying, “Raj Thackeray is known for speaking his mind. What he says is what he means.”

As the protest gathers momentum, thousands of Maratha community members have converged around Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and other parts of South Mumbai, leading to significant traffic disruptions and commuter inconvenience. Mr. Nandgaonkar emphasised that a larger venue could ease pressure on the city and better accommodate the protest.

“Maratha protesters are scattered across the city, which is causing disruption. Since Azad Maidan is too small, I urge the government to consider a venue like Wankhede Stadium. This would allow protesters to gather in one place, continue their agitation peacefully, and show that they are being cared for. This will also ease public frustration,” Mr. Nandgaokar said.