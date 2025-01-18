MLC Satish Chavan returns to Ajit Pawar-led NCP

Shirdi: Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Satish Chavan on Saturday returned to the Nationalist Congress Party led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar after a brief stint with the rival NCP (SP). Chavan went over to the NCP (SP) led by Sharad Pawar in October 2024 after the Ajit Pawar group expelled him for six years for "anti-party activities."

He rejoined the NCP in the presence of Ajit Pawar and other leaders here as the party revoked his expulsion, NCP sources said.

Chavan was among five NCP MLCs who had sided with Ajit when he rebelled against his uncle and split the NCP in 2023.

After switching his loyalties to the Sharad Pawar faction last year, he contested on its ticket from Vaijapur in the state assembly elections but lost.

Chavan is a three-time MLC from the Aurangabad graduates constituency.