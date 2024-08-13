MLC Kavitha’s close aide Abhishek Boinpally gets interim bail in Delhi liquor scam

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended the interim bail granted to Hyderabad-based businessman Abhishek Boinpally in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.A bench of justices M M Sundresh and Aravind Kumar adjourned the matter for hearing on October 14 as Additional Solicitor General S V Raju was not available.



Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Boinpally, submitted that the petitioner was arrested in October 2022 and referred to AAP leader Manish Sisodia case while seeking bail for him. During the brief hearing, advocate Zoheb Hossain, appearing for the ED, told the court that Boinpally has been out on interim bail owing to the condition of his wife, who is suffering from various ailments, since March 6 and requested the court to hear the matter in the presence of ASG.

The apex court then adjourned the matter as the ASG was not available while extending the interim relief. On March 20, the top court noted that the businessman has been in custody for 18 months and directed his release on interim bail for five weeks. Since then, Boinpally's interim bail has been extended from time to time by the apex court.

While granting interim bail, the top court had asked Boinpally to surrender his passport and directed him to not leave the National Capital Region (NCR) except for a visit to Hyderabad. The businessman has challenged the July 3, 2023, order of the Delhi High Court that dismissed his petition questioning the legality of his arrest in 2022.

The businessman had contested his arrest before the high court on the grounds of non-compliance with section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering (PMLA) which deals with the procedure for arrests.

Section 19 of the PMLA empowers authorised officials of the ED to arrest people based on the material in their possession, providing a reasonable basis to suspect that an individual has committed an offence punishable under the law.

The Delhi government implemented the excise policy for 2021-22 on November 17, 2021, but scrapped it at the end of September 2022 amid allegations of corruption. According to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the ED, irregularities were committed while modifying the excise policy and undue favours extended to the licence holders.

The money-laundering case stems from the CBI FIR that was lodged after Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena recommended a probe into the alleged irregularities in the implementation of the excise policy. It has been claimed that Boinpally was part of clandestine meetings and was involved in a conspiracy to launder money along with another accused Sameer Mahendru, a businessman dealing in liquor.